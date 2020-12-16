V Narayanasamy leaves for Bengaluru to meet Gundu Rao

V Narayanasamy leaves for Bengaluru to meet Congress observer for Puducherry

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:31 ist
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Credit: File Photo

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues left for Bengaluru on Wednesday to meet Dinesh Gundu Rao, the AICC in charge of the Congress party affairs in the Union Territory.

A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI that the CM and others would apprise Rao of the latest developments in the party here. The recent meeting ruling Congress MLA A John Kumar had with BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana, when the latter was on a visit to Puducherry had caused flutter in the ruling party.

However, John Kumar said it was only a "courtesy meeting" and a purely"personal meeting." The Congress which has a strength of 14, including the Speaker, in the 30 member House enjoys the support of the three member DMK from outside.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

V Narayanaswamy
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Puducherry

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 