V Narayanasamy leaves for Bengaluru to meet Congress observer for Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues left for Bengaluru on Wednesday to meet Dinesh Gundu Rao, the AICC in charge of the Congress party affairs in the Union Territory.

A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI that the CM and others would apprise Rao of the latest developments in the party here. The recent meeting ruling Congress MLA A John Kumar had with BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana, when the latter was on a visit to Puducherry had caused flutter in the ruling party.

However, John Kumar said it was only a "courtesy meeting" and a purely"personal meeting." The Congress which has a strength of 14, including the Speaker, in the 30 member House enjoys the support of the three member DMK from outside.