V S Achuthanandan hospitalised

Senior CPM leader and Kerala former chief minister V S Achuthanandan has been hospitalised. According to a medical bulletin issued by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, the brain scans of Achuthanandan, who turned 96 the other day, revealed a small bleed and is being treated for the same with medicines. His neurological status remains stable and he is responding to treatment. His vitals are stable.

