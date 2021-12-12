Vaccine certificate a must for Madurai Meenakshi entry

Vaccine certificate now mandatory for entry to Tamil Nadu's Madurai Meenakshi temple

The Tamil Nadu Health Department is conducting intense screening for people who arrive from Kerala even if they have taken two doses of vaccine

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 12 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 20:50 ist
Around 30,000 to 50,000 people frequent the famous Madurai Meenakshi Temple daily. Credit: DH File Photo

People visiting Tamil Nadu's famed Madurai Meenakshi temple from Monday will need to have a vaccination certificate, the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department announced on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Chelladurai said that devotees must have a copy of Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entering Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswar temple from Monday onwards, and those without it, would not be permitted entry.

Also Read: 18 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid positive: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

The Tamil Nadu government had made it mandatory to have vaccination certificates if they move in public places including shrines, shopping malls, and any other place where people converge in large numbers.

Around 30,000 to 50,000 people frequent the famous Madurai Meenakshi Temple daily.

In Rameswaram also, the authorities have erected hoardings at vantage locations directing the visitors and devotees to get vaccinated. The hoardings inform people that vaccines are ready and people were given the jabs on the spot.

Around 50,000 people from all areas of south India reach the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram on a daily basis. The noted Yercaud Dargah is also located in Rameswaram.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department is conducting intense screening for people who arrive from Kerala even if they have taken two doses of vaccine.

