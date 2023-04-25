Vande Bharat, Kochi water metro, PM unveils development projects worth Rs 3,200 cr in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first Vande Bharat train in Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, commissioned the first water metro service in the country at Kochi and unveiled various development projects with Rs 3,200 crore investment.

Speaking on the occasion in Thiruvananthapuram, the PM said that major infrastructure developments in the transport and connectivity sector in the country would not only reduce the distance between places but also help connect various cultures without any discrimination. He said this development model strengthens the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ spirit.

Apart from flagging off the first Vande Bharat train service in Kerala, the PM also launched rail development projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore to develop railway stations with world-class facilities and improve the tracks and signalling systems to enable the operation of semi-high-speed trains.

The Kochi Water Metro aims at providing faster water transportation to ten islands in Kochi with 38 terminals and 78 boats. In the initial stage, services will be operated in two routes, Vypeen - High Court and Vytilla - Kakkanad. The water metro, an extension of the Kochi metro rail, is expected to relieve commuters from the traffic congestion in Kochi.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram, an extension of the Thiruvananthapuram Technopark. Coming up on 14 acres of land, the Digital Science Park hopes to attract investment in emerging technologies like smart hardware, robotics and artificial intelligence. It would be associated with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology. The total project cost is estimated at around Rs 1,515 crore.

The state government will invest Rs 200 crore; the remaining will be raised through investments.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the Prime Minister for allotting Vande Bharat for Kerala.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among those present.

Modi reached Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi and did a brief road show by greeting people who thronged the roads to see him. Modi came wearing traditional Kerala attire.