Vanniyar Sangam moves court against actor Suriya, 'Jai Bhim'

Continuing its opposition to Jai Bhim, Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), on Tuesday moved a local court in Cuddalore district seeking registration of a case against actor Suriya and other under various sections of the IPC for “wantonly defaming and insulting” Vanniyars in the critically acclaimed blockbuster.

Interestingly, the Vanniyar Sangam, whose president Pu Tha Arulmozhi moved the petition before the Judicial Magistrate-II, Chidambaram, has included ‘Kanmani’ Gunasekaran, who worked for Jai Bhim, and Parvathy, the wife of late Rajakannu on whose custodial death the movie is based, as witnesses in the case.

In the petition, Arulmozhi pointed to the statement by Parvathy that her consent was not received before making Jai Bhim, while accusing the filmmakers of insulting Vanniyars by misusing Agni Kundam, which is a “sacred symbol” of the Vanniyar Community. The petition said Vanniyar Sangam is known not only across the state but also in the entire country for its welfare and social reform activities.

The petition sought registration of a case under seven sections of the IPC against 2D entertainment, actor Suriya, his wife and producer Jyotika, director T J Gnanavel, and Amazon which released the movie on its OTT platform.

The petition sought registration of a case under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (promoting enmity between different groups), 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 503 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) , and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the petition, Arulmozhi has said while the movie retained most of the characters like Rajakannu and advocate Chandru, and police officer Perumalsamy, it changed the name of sub-inspector Anthonysamy to Guru. The name Guru, and Agni Kundam, according to Arulmozhi, are associated with Vanniyar Sangam.

Hence, he argued, that the change of the name and display of Agni Kundam on a calendar at the house of Guru in the movie clearly “exhibits the intention of accused persons, having mala fide intention of defaming the members of Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of entire Vanniyar community.”

The petition before the court by Vanniyar Sangam comes a week after it sent a legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore in damages and a public apology from the producer, actor, director, and the OTT platform. After a massive controversy erupted over the issue, the film’s director Gnanavel had on Sunday issued a statement expressing regret for any pain that the movie had caused to anyone.

“Only with a view to maligning the image of Vanniyar community people in the society and with a view to defaming the entire community as a whole, accused have deliberately displayed in the scene the Vanniyar Sangam logo and symbol in the calendar at house of sub-inspector of police,” the petition said.

Arulmozhi also said people belonging to Vanniyar Community have been shown in very poor light in the movie and alleged that the filmmakers have deliberately done this to give a “false impression” in the minds of the viewers and in the minds of the people of other communities that Vanniyars have been habitually “oppressing” the underprivileged people.