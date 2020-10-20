Vardhan's comments unfortunate, aim should be to fight the Covid-19 pandemic unitedly: Rahul Gandhi

Describing as "unfortunate" the comments by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said it was not appropriate to blame others and point fingers, but fight the pandemic unitedly.

With Kerala witnessing a spurt in infections recently, Vardhan had recently said the state was "paying the price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of Covid-19.

"It's an unfortunate comment.The whole nation has to fight this disease together.I don't think it's appropriate to blame someone or the other.

The spirit should be to overcome this huge challenge. I had warned in February that India was facing a huge challenge. However, this is not the time to point fingers and we all should work together," Gandhi said.

He said Kerala follows a decentralised response to the pandemic and the state was giving out a good, decent result.

"The spirit of the people of Kerala, including the health workers, is giving a good decent result here.Of course, there are shortcomings like there are in every situation.

But overall I feel the spirit of the people is going to overcome this disease here. The mitigation work in Wayanad is also good," the Congress MP said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, however, said Vardhan's comments should not be seen as a criticism of the state government's Covid-19 management.

The chief minister had said on Monday that the Covid-19 situation in the state was under control during and after the Onam festival season as a strict vigil was enforced.

"Our Covid-19 preventive measures were a success but the massive protests across the state by an irresponsible opposition derailed the efforts of the government," Vijayan said.