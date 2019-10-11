Various methods being considered for razing Kochi flats

The Kerala government has asked two companies shortlisted for the demolition of the five high-rises in Kochi to submit a detailed plan soon.

S B Sarwate, an expert in demolition, visited the high-rises on Friday and held discussions with the company representatives and government officials. Various options like controlled explosions or tilting the structure towards the water bodies were being considered.

Mr Sarwate, who is a record holder in imploding the maximum number of buildings in the country, earlier told a section of the media that the demolition of comparatively new structures was quite challenging.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by Justice K Balakrishnan Nair, to decide compensation, asked those flat owners who lacked proper ownership documents to submit an affidavit with the documents to prove ownership of the flat.

A preliminary examination by the committee found that only around 240 of the 326 flat owners had valid documentation proving ownership. Many flat owners had shown a very low price for the purpose of registration to evade stamp duty. Hence, they might get only that amount.