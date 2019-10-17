Vatican rejects Kerala nun's appeal against dismissal

An appeal filed by a Kerala nun against the decision to suspend her from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church, has been rejected by Vatican.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Mananthavady diocese in Wayanad district in North Kerala was dismissed by the FCC in August citing various violations of the church norms.

While Sister Lucy alleged that vindictive action was being taken against her for supporting the stir by a section of nun seeking action against rape accused former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mullakkal, the FCC authorities denied it.

Reacting to the dismissal of her appeal, sister Lucy said that she would explore further options to appeal and she would not leave the convent at any cost.

The charges against the nun included buying a car and publishing books without the permission of the church, causing insult to the church by making false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions and publishing articles in a section of newspaper, including non-Christian newspapers. She was also accused of taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission.

The nun had earlier alleged that she was locked up in the convent in August and that the church authorities tried to defame and insult her modesty by spreading edited CCTV footage of some visitors meeting her at the convent. A police case was also registered against a priest and five others in this connection.