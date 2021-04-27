Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu gets SC nod to manufacture medical oxygen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production unit on a standalone basis at Thoothukudi Copper plant, as the corporate giant contended that it wanted to help the national cause amid massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said the order was passed only in view of national need for oxygen and it would not create any equity in favour of Vedanta.

As counsel from various parties argued with each others, the bench said, "We are in a crisis. There cannot be political bickering in this court. We have to support nation as a court. It is a national calamity."

A plea by Vedanta against closure of the copper plant is pending adjudication separately. The company led by senior advocate Harish Salve submitted the oxygen plant can produce up to 200 MT within 10 days with the staff of 250 people.

The top court directed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to form panels as oversight committee and to monitor the plant.

The apex court also said, "Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter and operate the copper smelting plant under the garb of this order. The role of the committee to be nominated by the state government has to be an oversight committee. Before allowing any worker to enter, Vedanta has to submit a list of technical and non-technical staff who are absolutely essential to run the plant with the committee and those names will be approved and will be allowed entry."

The court did not agree to a contention by the Tamil Nadu that the oxygen produced in the plant should be meant for the use of the state. The Centre said it should be allowed to make the allocation.

"The nation stands together in this moment. At present, Tamil Nadu's oxygen demands are met. In case of any future need, they can approach us for changes," the bench said.