Vedanta's Sterlite plant in TN gets SC nod to manufacture medical oxygen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave approval to Vedanta to operate the oxygen production unit at its Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a stand-alone basis.
"The plant shall be operated and only produce oxygen and for no other purpose," said Justice DY Chandrachud.
Read | TN to allow oxygen plants at Sterlite Copper to function for four months
The apex court also said, "Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter and operate the copper smelting plant under the garb of this order. The role of the committee to be nominated by the state government has to be an oversight committee. Before allowing any worker to enter, Vedanta has to submit a list of technical and non-technical staff who are absolutely essential to run the plant with the committee and those names will be approved and will be allowed entry."
Vedanta had submitted before the Supreme Court that it will supply oxygen free of cost to people in need.
More to follow...
