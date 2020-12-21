Vellappally Natesan and son to be arraigned in aide's death case

A court in Kerala has ordered that general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) in Kerala, Vellappally Natesan, and his son, NDA convenor in Kerala, Tushar Vellapally, should be arraigned in the mysterious death of a local leader of SNDP.

K K Mahesan, who was a close confidant of Natesan and secretary of the Kanichikulangara union of SNDP, was found hanging in the union office, which is close to Natesan's house in Alappuzha district, on June 24.

Various letters, purported to be suicide notes of Mahesan, that came out said that Mahesan was being made a scapegoat in an ongoing Crime Branch probe into a Rs 1.5 crore cheating case pertaining to a micro-finance scheme of the SNDP.

Mahesan's wife approached the court alleging that the police were not conducting an effective probe and hence the court ordered that Natesan and Tushar should be made accused in the case for abetment of suicide and conspiracy. Natesan's aide K L Ashokan would be also arraigned.