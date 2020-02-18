Veteran journalist M S Mani passes away

Veteran journalist and Chief Editor of 'Kala Kaumudi' daily M S Mani passed away here on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 78 and leaves behind his wife, Dr Kasthuri Mani, a son, Sukumaran Mani, the Managing Director and Editor of 'Kala Kaumudi', and daughter Valsa Mani.

Mani is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee K Sukumaran, a former editor of 'Kerala Kaumudi' and Madhavi Sukumaran.

Condoling the veteran journalist's death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described his passing away as a huge loss.

"His contribution to the world of journalism has always been appreciated and is also credited for building a huge talent pool of journalists. The hallmark of the veteran was even when he differed on issues, he always saw to it that it never affected his personal relations," Vijayan said.

Leaders cutting across party lines, paid tribute to the veteran journalist.

He started his career in 1961 as a staff reporter at 'Kerala Kaumudi' and within a year was posted in Delhi as the Parliament correspondent.

He extensively covered Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for many years and in 1965, returned to Thiruvananthapuram and took over key editorial responsibilities of 'Kerala Kaumudi' along with his father Sukumaran.

A decade later, he founded 'Kala Kaumudi' publications.