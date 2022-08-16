Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi no more

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi no more

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 16 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 17:27 ist

Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 85.

A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered the tinsel town through award-winning movie "Kazhcha" directed by ace filmmaker Blessy. His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation. He later appeared in small but notable roles in a handful of movies teaming with prominent directors including Jayaraj and actors like Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and so on.

"Seelabathi", "Ashwaroodhan", "Anandabhairavi", "Alif" and "Anachandam" were among the notable movies of the actor. Gopi is survived by his wife and three children.

Malayalam films
Malayalam film industry

