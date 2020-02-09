Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away

Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran died at Palakkad in Kerala on Sunday. He was 93. Funeral will be held at his native place Alappuzha on Monday.
A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Prameswaran was mostly known as Parameswarji. He was one of the senior most RSS pracharak and also a known ideologist from Kerala.
Parameswaran earlier worked with the Jan Sangh and was its vice-president. He worked with leaders like L K Advani. Later he formed the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram. He was also president of Vivekananda Kendra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled over the death of Parameswaran.
