Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, passes away

Yesteryear Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) passed away in the early hours on Tuesday. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Krishna, father of popular actor Mahesh Babu, had acted in over 340 movies, introducing James Bond, Western cow-boy styled films to the Telugu audience.

He was elected to Lok Sabha as a Congress MP from Eluru in 1989.

For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan award.

Several leaders, celebrities including the two Telugu states CMs offered condolences to the family.

"He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled his demise.

"Very sad to hear of #Krishna garu’s passing away. Deepest condolences to the entire family incl Mahesh Babu garu. May Lord Venkateshwara give you strength in this difficult year. Om Shanti," tweeted S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh.