Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, passes away

Veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, no more

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 15 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 09:03 ist
Yesteryear Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna. Credit: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS

Yesteryear Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) passed away in the early hours on Tuesday. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night, after suffering cardiac arrest. 

Krishna, father of popular actor Mahesh Babu, had acted in over 340 movies, introducing James Bond, Western cow-boy styled films to the Telugu audience.

He was elected to Lok Sabha as a Congress MP from Eluru in 1989.

For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan award.

Several leaders, celebrities including the two Telugu states CMs offered condolences to the family.

"He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled his demise. 

"Very sad to hear of #Krishna garu’s passing away. Deepest condolences to the entire family incl Mahesh Babu garu. May Lord Venkateshwara give you strength in this difficult year. Om Shanti," tweeted S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh.

