Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments.
He was 87. Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time and the end came on Friday morning, film industry sources said. Satyanarayna, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, renowned Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death.
