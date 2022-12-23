Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87

Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 11:58 ist
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. Credit: Twitter

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments.

He was 87. Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time and the end came on Friday morning, film industry sources said. Satyanarayna, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, renowned Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death. 

Telugu films
India News

