Vexed over official apathy, man 'releases' snake in GHMC ward office

A man allegedly released a snake in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ward office here, resenting the "official apathy" in addressing his complaint.

The man, who is said to have caught the snake himself after it reportedly entered his house, later took it to the GHMC ward office in Alwal on Tuesday.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the snake is seen on a table and a man is heard saying that a complaint was given -- though the matter is unclear.

Situation well explained in practical by Hyderabad resident to failed administration of Telangana Chief Minister KCR Son @KTRBRS… Government officials ignored complaints of Snakes coming inside house in Alwal, Hyderabad so residents left one snake in @GHMCOnline office🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/daKIdCruTn — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) July 26, 2023

GHMC officials were not immediately available to provide details of the incident.

With rains lashing Hyderabad for the past few days, some low-lying areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging.