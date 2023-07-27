Man 'releases' snake in Hyderabad municipality office

Vexed over official apathy, man 'releases' snake in GHMC ward office

The man is said to have caught the snake himself after it reportedly entered his house,

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 27 2023, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 09:38 ist
Snake released in Hyderabad municipality ward office. Credit: Twitter/@nbramllb

A man allegedly released a snake in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ward office here, resenting the "official apathy" in addressing his complaint.

The man, who is said to have caught the snake himself after it reportedly entered his house, later took it to the GHMC ward office in Alwal on Tuesday.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the snake is seen on a table and a man is heard saying that a complaint was given -- though the matter is unclear.

GHMC officials were not immediately available to provide details of the incident.

With rains lashing Hyderabad for the past few days, some low-lying areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging.

India News
Telengana
Hyderabad
GHMC
Snakes

