Vicar held for conducting mass during lockdown in Kerala

A vicar and 24 others were held by the police at Angamaly in the suburbs of Kochi in Kerala for conducting a first holy communion flouting Covid protocol.

Father George Palamattam of Angamaly Poovathuserry St Joseph Church was arrested by the police.

The first holy communion was held on Monday morning.

According to the Chengamanad police, a case was registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against the priest and 24 others who attended the function. They were later released on bail.

The charge sheet would be submitted to the court for further actions.

As per the ordinance, violations can attract imprisonment up to two years and fine up to Rs 10,000.

A lockdown is in place in Kerala till June 9 and worship centres are not supposed to allow public but can only conduct regular rituals.

Kerala recently witnessed a row over the Church of South India's South Kerala diocese conducting a retreat flouting Covid protocol. Over 100 priests tested positive for Covid-19 and a few of them had died.

A police case was registered against a bishop and priests in this connection.