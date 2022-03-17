Vicar held for sexual assault on minor girl in Kerala

A priest at a church in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.
Police identified the accused as Pondson John, 35, of Koduman in Pathanamthitta. A case was registered against him under various sections of the POCSO Act.
Sources said that the victim was taken to the priest at a church at Koodal near Konni town in Pathanamthitta by her mother for counselling as she was weak at studies.
Subsequently, the priest sexually assaulted her a couple of times at different places. The girl conveyed it to one of her friends and the latter alerted their teacher. The teacher reported the matter to the police.
The priest was arrested on Wednesday and further investigation is on, said police.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days
You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account
DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe