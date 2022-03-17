Vicar held for sexual assault on minor girl in Kerala

  Mar 17 2022
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A priest at a church in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.

Police identified the accused as Pondson John, 35, of Koduman in Pathanamthitta. A case was registered against him under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Sources said that the victim was taken to the priest at a church at Koodal near Konni town in Pathanamthitta by her mother for counselling as she was weak at studies.

Subsequently, the priest sexually assaulted her a couple of times at different places. The girl conveyed it to one of her friends and the latter alerted their teacher. The teacher reported the matter to the police.

The priest was arrested on Wednesday and further investigation is on, said police.

