Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets his school teacher in Kerala

Kerala on Monday witnessed a student-teacher meeting of different sorts as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on his former school teacher at Kannur in Kerala.

Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh called on Ratna Nair, who was his teacher while studying at the Chittorgarh Sainik School in Rajasthan.

"After 55 years, I will be paying my respects, my guru dakshina, to my teacher," Dhankhar said before the meeting.

The teacher recollected a well-disciplined Dhankhar, who used to sit on the front bench and concentrate on classes. She also told the vice president that it was the best guru dakshina a teacher could receive as a student holding a top position coming down to meet her.

Dhankhar used to be in touch with the teacher and inform her about his achievements in life.

The teacher and her family also served him local delicacies during the meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes.

Nair is leading a retired life at Paniyannnur in Kannur district of North Kerala.

It was Dhankhar's maiden visit to Kerala after becoming the vice president.

Inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala legislative assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram, he said there was a growing tendency to "weaponise disruption and disturbance as a political strategy" in the Parliament and legislative assemblies.

Dhankhar also hailed the Kerala Assembly for enacting many progressive laws and added that the state was known for its forward-thinking perspective and commitment to social justice.