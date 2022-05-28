VP Naidu unveils late Karunanidhi's 16-ft statue in TN

Vice President Naidu unveils late Karunanidhi's 16-ft statue in Tamil Nadu

The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 28 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 19:09 ist
Dravidian stalwart and 5-time CM of TN M Karunanidhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, in the presence of the latter's son and state CM M K Stalin here.

The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred meters away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago in the wake of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's death. The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal.

After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the chief minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue. Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy) wanted to install a statue of Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was known). But after Periyar's death his wife Maniammai took the initiative along with the Dravidar Kazhagam to install his statue on Anna Salai, Stalin said. "The statue was vandalised by certain evil forces out of political malice following the death of MGR (as Ramachandran was addressed)," Stalin said in his epistle to his DMK workers on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M Karunanidhi
MK Stalin
DMK
Venkaiah naidu
Statue

What's Brewing

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

 