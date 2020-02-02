Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu vouches for Yoga

Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu stated that practising Yoga is also patriotism, as it gives health to people which is needed for a strong nation.

Importance of Yoga is spread across the world and Costa Rica has made Yoga mandatory for students, he said.

Naidu was addressing participants of Yoga camp that was conducted by Baba Ramdev, in Hubballi, on Sunday morning.

"Yoga is the gift given by Indian ancient tradition. It helps to achieve unity between body, mind and soul. It would help youth to have self-control and self-confidence," he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba and others were also present.