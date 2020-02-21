Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for peace and oneness on Mahashivarathri at Isha Foundation

Joining the festive fervor of Mahashivaratri on Friday evening, lakhs of devotees from across the world descended on the bustling spiritual center--Isha Yoga Centre, nestled in the foothills of Vellliangiri along the verdant Western Ghats on the outskirts of Coimbatore. Amidst sacred chants by the devotees of the center extolling Lord Shiva, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the dusk-to-dawn festivities comprising music, chants and discourses on Lord Shiva.

Addressing lakhs of devotees, Vice President said that this is a night of worshipping Shiva, to meditate and become one with our inner self. Reminding that India since time immemorial has stressed upon peace, Venkaiah Naidu said, “We may speak different languages, wear a different costume and pray to different gods. But regardless of this diversity, we are, culturally, one and that is India. This feeling of Indianness has to be there in all.”

Cautioning that the violence will only spell doom Vice President said, “Peace is the prerequisite of progress for any nation. As Indians, we belong to a culture that sees the whole world as a family and no civilization other than our Indian civilization speaks about it. We want the wellbeing of everybody and we do not discriminate anybody as our aim is to live in peace and harmony. We must all strive hard to pass this on to our progeny.”

He also said that festivals like Shivratri and events like this at Isha Foundation imbibe our age-old cultural values among the youth. “Relevance of Lord Shiva and quality that he epitomises cannot be overemphasised in present-day world and lifestyle. The whole world in this era of competitiveness needs more than just happiness and that is exactly Lord Shiva teaches us."

Criticising those who see Yoga through a prism of politics Vice President said, “Yoga is nothing but a technology to transform yourself. It is not merely a religion but science and hence the whole world is marching towards the practice of Yoga.” Sadhguru Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation said, “Maha Shivarathri brings us immense spiritual benefits due to natural planetary positions. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system, pushing one towards their spiritual peak.”

Prior to the evening full of prayers and music, Vice President along with Sadhguru visited Linga Bhairavi and Dhyanalinga Yogic Temple at the Isha Foundation and took part in Panchabhoota Aaradhana at Dhyanalinga. The book ‘Death-An Inside Story’ written by Sadhguru was released by the Vice President during the same occasion.

Divyadarshan of Adi Yogi through a guided sound and light show left the audience spellbound and carried them on a spiritual sojourn. Classical vocals and instrumental performances by noted musicians, performances by the Lebanese band and concert by Kabir Cafe offering the divine message along with Satsang and meditation discourse by Sadhguru left the devotees enthralled all through the night

Sadhguru to set-up a global spiritual centre near Nandi Hills

Guiding the Isha Yoga Centre to global success, noted spiritual leader Sadhguru Vasudev is mulling to set up a global spiritual centre at the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district. Acknowledging the move, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar told DH in Coimbatore that he had requested Sadhguru to set-up a similar spiritual centre in Chikkaballapura close on the lines of Isha Yoga Kendra at Coimbatore. Interestingly, according to Dr K Sudhakar, Chikkaballapur has been the native of Sadhguru’s mother.

“Sadhguru has accepted our invitation and agreed to set up both Adiyogi statue and a spiritual centre imparting training in yoga, meditation and spirituality. About 300 to 400 acres of land is available near Agalagurki village and we have extended the invitation. There is also a place available atop a hill near to Nandi Hills. As an MLA of Chikkaballapura, I have extended him an invite and he too has consented. We will get the approval our chief minister Yediyurappa soon for this project,” Dr Sudhakar said.