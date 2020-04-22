Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, discusses handling of coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday held a telephonic discussion with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

Naidu enquired about the various steps taken to contain the deadly virus, an official release said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Vice President "lauded the government's various initiatives (in this connection) and said they be taken forward effectively," it said.

One of the worst affected Indian states, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,596 positive cases of coronavirus including 18 deaths. A total of 635 people have been discharged after treatment.