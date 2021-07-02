Video-calling facility brings relief to Covid-19 patients in Kerala

A video-calling facility introduced for Covid-19 patients at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital is turning out to be a relief for patients, as well as their relatives.

Health Minister Veena George launched the initiative after she came across the plight of relatives of Covid-infected patients, who are keen to know their exact health status, as well as the mental stress being suffered by many patients who are staying away from family members for a long time.

As a solution to this issue, the video-calling facility was introduced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with the support of the Alumni Association. The project, titled 'Veettukare Vilikkam' (Can call the relatives), facilitates patients to make video calls to their relatives.

Volunteers and nurses engaged by the association for the project also provide exact information to the relatives about the health condition of the patients.

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Alumni Association president Dr John Panicker said at least 100 people enquire about patients' health status and over 50 video calls are being arranged daily. The initiative was also easing the work pressure of the hospital staff.

The health minister said the response to the project had been overwhelming and, hence, it would be extended to other hospitals as well.