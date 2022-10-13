Video shows Dalits being asked to serve branded tea to CM Bommai

Video shows Dalits asked to give branded tea to Bommai

The video ended showing a local newspaper report, which alleged that the officials told the Dalit family to use branded item and not others

  • Oct 13 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 21:19 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Thursday shared a video purportedly showing officials instructing a Dalit family to serve only branded and packaged tea powder instead of ordinary tea to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, among others.

Bommai, Yediyurappa, along with Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and other BJP leaders had breakfast in a house at Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district on Wednesday. Later, the Chief Minister’s office shared the picture and videos of their breakfast.

Today, the Congress came up with the video in the twitter handle wherein the officials were purportedly giving instruction to the family even before Bommai and his team reached there. In the video, an official accompanied by a police sub-inspector is heard saying that they would take the sample. “... Get 250 grams of...any company’s tea. Keep other tea dust separately. Don't use it. Get the company (branded) items,” the official is telling the family in the video.

Will do everything to give justice to SC/ST: CM Bommai

The video ended showing a local newspaper report, which alleged that the officials told the Dalit family to use branded item and not others. The video also claimed that only packaged drinking water was served to the Chief Minister and others. The Congress said this incident exposed the mentality of Sangh Pariwar.

“The real mentality of the Sangh Parivar has been exposed in the Chief Minister's 'Dalit house meal' farce. Did the PayCM Basavaraj Bommai enter Dalits' houses to insult Dalits? Is BJP so suspicious of Dalits?” the Congress tweeted.

PayCM is the Congress coinage accusing the Chief Minister of running a corrupt government where hefty commission is charged for public works. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to this tweet.

