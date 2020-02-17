Vidhan Soudha, Raj Bhavan in dark after transformer explodes

A huge fire broke out after 20 KV transformers bursted at the power station near the Karnataka Electricity Board station near Anand Rao Circle. This caused the power supply to be suspended at Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan and other areas.

Senior fire and emergency service official said that around 1.20 pm on Monday they received a call saying that 20KV, 100 tons weight transformer exploded and three fire tenders rushed to the spot and after an hour the fire was dosed off. There were no casualties reported.

Areas like, Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan, Avenue Road, Checkpet, Gandhi Nagar, Majestic, Cottonpet, Sheshadripuram, Malleshwaram, Vasanthnagar and a few others were affected. It will take some time to repair and fix the transformer. The transformer is estimated to be worth something between Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.5 core.