Direct flight between Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City soon

Vietnamese envoy meets Kerala CM; promises direct flight between Kochi, Ho Chi Minh City

The meeting, in which the decision was taken, took place at Vijayan's official residence.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 05 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 11:21 ist
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: Twitter/@pinarayivijayan

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

The meeting, in which the decision was taken, took place at Vijayan's official residence -- Cliff House -- here on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Read more | In a first, India gifts active warship to Vietnam

Vijayan, in a tweet, said the direct flight service would enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam and also boost the state's tourism and development, "Had a fruitful interaction with the Ambassador of Vietnam to India @AmbNguyen_T_Hai. He promised to open direct flight services between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi. This will enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam, boosting the State's tourism and development," the CM tweeted after the meeting.

The move would strengthen various sectors like tourism, finance, trade etc in Kerala, the CMO statement said.

The Vietnamese Ambassador, in the meeting, opined that starting a direct flight service from Kerala to Vietnam would be beneficial for both the regions in various fields.

The CM, in the meeting, also stated that Kerala was interested in developing close relations with Vietnam in various fields and that it has already established ties with some provinces of South Vietnam.

He also expressed his happiness over the visit of Ben Tre provincial leaders to Kerala, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kochi
Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh

Related videos

What's Brewing

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

 