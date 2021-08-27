Vigil against fake Covid-19 certificates in Kasargod

Arjun Raghunath
  • Aug 27 2021, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With Keralites being held in Mangaluru with fake Covid-19 negative RTPCR test certificates, the Kasargod district administration has also stepped up vigil.

According to sources, some rackets associated with travel agencies and laboratories were suspected to be providing fake RTPCR negative certificates.

Kasargod district collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand told DH that the Dakshina Kannada district administration got in touch with the Kasargod district administration in this regard. The Kasargod district police were directed to initiate necessary actions.

Kasargod Police sources said that once details regarding the fake certificates were received from Mangaluru Police, necessary action would be taken to trace the rackets. Complaints of an unauthorised lab issuing Covid-19 certificates had come up earlier. But it was found that the lab was functioning as a collection agency of another authorised lab.

Meanwhile, earlier there were instances of a lab in Malappuram district issuing fake Covid-19 negative certificates to those travelling abroad. Legal action was initiated against the lab which reportedly collected around Rs. 45 lakh from 2,500 persons for issuing the fake certificates.

Kasargod district medical officer Dr. Rajan K R said that adequate Covid-19 testing facilities were set up in the district and hence there was no justification for people approaching unauthorised testing centres.

