Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau raid Kerala former minister Ibrahim Kunju's house

DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 09 2020, 19:05pm ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2020, 19:05pm ist
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday conducted raids at the house of former Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in Kochi.

He is accused in a case pertaining to corruption in construction of a fly-over at Palarivattom in Kochi.

Owing to the low quality construction the flyover had to be shut for traffic with in a few years after its commissioning. Ibrahim, who represented the Indian Union Muslim League, was a minister in the previous Congress-led ministry in Kerala.

