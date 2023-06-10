Vigilance probe against Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

The CPM government in Kerala ordered a vigilance probe against Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress.

The probe was ordered into allegations of collecting foreign funds without proper permissions for a 'Punarjani' scheme initiated by Satheesan at his constituency Paravur in Ernakulam district to reconstruct homes for those who lost their homes in the 2018 floods.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the preliminary investigation on the basis of a petition filed by an action council in this regard. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau already conducted a quick verification on the basis of the petition and sought nod for a preliminary investigation.

Satheesan had earlier denied the allegation in the Assembly. Around 200 houses were reconstructed under the Punarjani scheme.