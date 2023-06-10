Vigilance probe against Kerala Oppn leader Satheesan

Vigilance probe against Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the preliminary investigation on the basis of a petition filed by an action council in this regard

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 10 2023, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 01:54 ist
V D Satheesan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CPM government in Kerala ordered a vigilance probe against Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress.

The probe was ordered into allegations of collecting foreign funds without proper permissions for a 'Punarjani' scheme initiated by Satheesan at his constituency Paravur in Ernakulam district to reconstruct homes for those who lost their homes in the 2018 floods.

Read | Kerala Lokayukta’s ‘rabid dog’ remark condemned

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the preliminary investigation on the basis of a petition filed by an action council in this regard. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau already conducted a quick verification on the basis of the petition and sought nod for a preliminary investigation.

Satheesan had earlier denied the allegation in the Assembly. Around 200 houses were reconstructed under the Punarjani scheme. 

India News
Kerala
Congress
CPI(M)
V D Satheesan
Pinarayi Vijayan
Vigilance

