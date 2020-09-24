Vijayakanth has mild coronavirus symptoms, says DMDK

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader Vijayakanth showed a "mild symptoms of coronavirus" during a routine health checkup, the party said on Thursday.

During the checkup at a private hospital here, the symptoms were diagnosed, a party headquarters release said, adding the top leader's "health is fine."

The hospital, in a statement, said the actor is stable and "expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon."

He tested positive on September 22, the hospital said.