Vijayakanth has mild coronavirus symptoms, says DMDK

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 24 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 16:13 ist
DMDK chief Vijayakanth. Credit: PTI Photo

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader Vijayakanth showed a "mild symptoms of coronavirus" during a routine health checkup, the party said on Thursday.

During the checkup at a private hospital here, the symptoms were diagnosed, a party headquarters release said, adding the top leader's "health is fine."

The hospital, in a statement, said the actor is stable and "expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon."

He tested positive on September 22, the hospital said.

