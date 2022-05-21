Vijayan has become laughingstock of Keralites: Congress

Vijayan has become laughingstock of Keralites: Cong

Financially, Kerala will go the Sri Lankan way if the K-Rail project is implemented, Satheesan said

IANS
IANS, Kochi,
  • May 21 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 16:04 ist
V D Satheesan. Credit: PTI file photo

Kerala does not have money to pay the next month's salaries, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says he will implement the K-Rail project which will cost a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore, said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

If completed, the K-Rail project will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with semi high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.

Both the Congress and the BJP say this project is not needed for Kerala given the massive cost besides it will turn into an environmental and economic disaster and would be a huge burden for the next generation.

"Financially, Kerala will go the Sri Lankan way if the K-Rail project is implemented. Vijayan has now become the laughingstock of Keralites. There is no money even to pay for the noon-meal scheme," said Satheesan.

On the upcoming Thrikkakara bye-election, Satheesan said Vijayan after remaining in the constituency for a week, realised that Congress candidate Uma Thomas is going to win with a huge margin.

"He has realised that and that's why when he was asked if the by-election will be an evaluation of his governance, he remained silent. Uma will win with a bigger margin that what her late husband P T Thomas got (Thomas won with over 15,000 votes margin)," said Satheesan.

