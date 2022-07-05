Vijayan is imitating PM Modi's path: Satheesan

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan scripted history in Kerala by winning the Assembly elections for a second consecutive term. But one year down the lane the government is facing serious allegations and the state is witnessing strong anti-government agitations.

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress has said that the anti-incumbency factors that used to come up towards the fag end of any government is evident in Kerala within a year itself.

In an interview with DH's Arjun Raghunath, he also said that the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's MP office and the attack on Gandhi by CPM could even affect unity of the opposition parties at the national level to certain extent.

Q: How do you see the first year of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government?

It was a very good opportunity that the left-front government got by retaining power for a second term. But they have played the spoil sport, especially due to the dictatorship rule of Vijayan. Vijayan is imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path.

The Vijayan-led government could not be any more termed as a communist government as the government's approaches are extreme right. There is no planning. Projects are being enforced without considering the needs and priorities. The SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project was the biggest example. Despite acute financial crunches of the government, there is no control on spending and no efforts are made to improve tax collection. Within one year itself the government is neck deep in corruption and the resentment of the people that generally comes out during the fag end of a government is already evident.

Q: First year of government is also the first year of your term as opposition leader. What change could you bring in?

We are not blindly opposing all initiatives of the government or disrupting the Assembly, but are more focused on healthy discussions. Committees have been formed in the Congress-led United Democratic Front to act as shadow cabinets to review all government initiatives. Those that need to be opposed are only being opposed. Even issues that were often ignored, like the issues faced by the marginalised sections, are brought to the floor of the Assembly for discussions.

Q: You have unleashed a strong protest against the LDF government based on the statement of Swapna Suresh who is accused in smuggling case. Is that fair?

The woman gave the statement before the court as per CrPC 164 which has the value of an evidence. Moreover, the weird response of the government to the allegations by kidnapping a witness using the police and senior IPS officers trying to mediate with her strengthened the allegations. Since we also did not have faith in central agencies we demanded a court monitored probe only. Why is the Chief Minister fearing a probe if the allegations are baseless?

Q: Will the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affect unity of opposition parties at the national level against BJP?

To some extent it will. Rahul is the undisputed face of the anti-fascist movement of the country and he is the only national leader who remained firm on opposing Narendra Modi. But what the CPM is doing is to attack Rahul, which could be considered only as an effort to help the BJP. Rahul's office was attacked without any reason. The reactions of CPM leaders condemning the attack could be seen only as a customary one as it was evident that the attack took place with the support of the CPM. Earlier also there used to be ties ups between the Congress and the CPM at the national level even when the parties opposed each other in Kerala. But now the CPM leaders in Kerala were unnecessarily attacking Rahul, which would only help BJP. Hence the attack on Rahul in Kerala can affect any ties of Congress with CPM at the national level to some extent.

Q. BJP is now giving more focus on Wayanad. Will it affect Rahul's prospects?

It is true that the BJP is now trying to give more focus on Wayanad. Union Minister Smriti Irani who visited the district made a call to throw Rahul out of Wayanad. But the BJP state and district leaders are unable to take up that call as they know the ground situations. The CPM seems to have taken up the call and making futile attempts against Rahul Gandhi. The BJP won't be able to make any mark either in Wayanad or in any other parts of Kerala, which is evident from the recent election results.

Q. Groupism was considered as the major curse of Congress in Kerala. Could you address it?

Groupism is a reality and it still exists. But now all leaders are considering the party as the first priority rather than groupism. This was evident in the recent assembly by-poll too. All senior leaders are being constantly consulted on all issues and all decisions are taken collectively. The by-poll results also energised the rank and file of the party. The party is also firm on its stand that it would not have any links with communal forces.