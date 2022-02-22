Vijayan terms Yogi's Kerala remarks 'inappropriate'

Yogi Adityanath, in an election rally, had urged voters not to let UP 'become another Bengal, Kashmir or Kerala'

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:07 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photos

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's recent alleged disparaging remarks against the southern state as an "inappropriate" one made with political interests.

While referring to the recent episode in the state Assembly, he said that it was not appropriate for a chief minister to compare two states and so he does not want to delve deeper into the details of the issue. "Kerala is far ahead in various sectors and the growth the state has achieved is unparalleled. His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests," Vijayan told the state Assembly.

Also Read — If UP turns into Kerala people will not be murdered over caste, religion: Vijayan hits back at Yogi

In a video message to the electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls earlier this month, Adityanath had warned them that the north Indian state could soon become a Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if they commit any mistakes in the election.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, had said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions. "If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want," the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

Vijayan also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart. 

India News
Indian Politics
Yogi Adityanath
Pinarayi Vijayan
Uttar Pradesh
Kerala

