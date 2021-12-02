Vijayan writes to Stalin over water release from Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala government has raised concerns over Tamil Nadu releasing water from the Mullaperiyar Dam without sufficient warning, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sending a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in this regard on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, Tamil Nadu released 6,413 to 8,017 cusecs of water without sufficient warning, triggering panic as the water levels in nearby water bodies of Kerala rose.

Sources said that since there were similar instances in the past as well, the chief minister decided to take up the issue.

Vijayan said in the letter to Stalin that direction needs to be given to the officials to open the shutters during the daytime, after giving adequate warnings.

The dam situated in the Idukki district of Kerala is managed by Tamil Nadu. The water level of the dam is now being maintained at its maximum, 142 feet. Kerala is concerned over the safety of the 126-years-old dam and is hence, pressing for a new one after decommissioning it.

