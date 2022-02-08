Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre gets new director

Unnikrishnan Nair S has been appointed as the new director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). He was previously serving as the director of the Human Space Flight Centre, Isro.

He succeeds S Somanath, who recently took over as the chairman of Isro. A native of Kerala, Nair acquired ME in aerospace engineering from IISc, Bengaluru, and is a PhD holder from IIT Chennai.

He joined VSSC Isro in 1985 and held many important positions. He has also won many awards and accolades. He received an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University in 2019 for outstanding contributions towards human space flight activities.

