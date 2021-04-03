Priest planning to fight panchayat polls goes missing

Village priest planning to fight panchayat polls in UP goes missing: Police

The police are also trying to ascertain if he was abducted due to his intention to fight the elections

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 23:06 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

A 60-year-old priest, planning to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, has gone missing from his village temple in the Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

They said the matter is also being investigated from the angle if he was abducted by his rivals. Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police (Rural) A K Shrivastava said priest Baba Hari Giri Maharaj of Shiv Temple in Sarnawali village under the Phugana police station area has gone missing since Saturday morning.

He was in the temple last night but was nowhere to be found on Saturday morning, he said, adding the police have registered a "missing person" case and are investigating it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chandra Sharma told PTI that the priest was also planning to file his nomination for the post of village head (gram Pradhan) in the upcoming panchayat elections. The police are also trying to ascertain if he was abducted due to his intention to fight the elections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

 