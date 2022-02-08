Villagers block roads over frequent killings by wild elephants

A village in Kerala on Tuesday witnessed strong protest with local people blocking roads in protest against frequent wild elephant attacks that claimed three lives in the last eight months.

A five-year-old girl died in a wild elephant attack on Monday at Athirapally in the suburbs of Thrissur district. Agitated over it local people took to the streets. Local MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph led the protest by the people.

Main roads passing through Athirapally were blocked by the people by putting by barricades, while the people, including women and children, squatted on some of the roads. The protests were withdrawn after the district administrations assured swift measures to address the plight of the people.

Agnemiya, the child killed on Monday evening, was travelling on a two-wheeler with her father and grandfather when the elephant attacked them. They were returning after attending a close relatives funeral. The elephant came towards them reportedly breaking the solar fence and attacking them. Agnemiya's father and grandfather also suffered injuries.

The local people demanded that instead of solar fencing, there should be trenches, electric fencing and walls to prevent wild elephants enter human settlements. Collector Haritha V Kumar assured necessary steps to address the issue.

