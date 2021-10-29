Villagers resent unequal distribution of 'cash for vote' in Huzurabad

While various reports, social media posts state that up to Rs 6,000 is being offered in some places for each vote, observers said that the “asking rate” could be even higher in swing vote segments.

In rather startling scenes reflective of the ever growing menace in Telangana, voters of some villages in the constituency, especially women, staged protests, road blockades alleging uneven, unfair distribution of cash.

Some voters have threatened Panchayat, ward level party functionaries of “unfavoubale outcome” if their “rightful share” is not handed over by Friday night i.e., before the by-election on Saturday. A few have accused local leaders of pocketing the wades of currency notes sent by the top leaders for their village/community.

“Political parties should ensure that the election time money is distributed equally to everyone. Offering more money to some sections, caste groups and less or no money to others in the same village is causing quarrels between us,” rued two women who protested along with others in Seethampet village of Illandukunta mandal on Thursday.

The police had a tough time calming the women while explaining to them that seeking benefits for their votes is illegal.

Though the flow of cash, liquor and other allurements during polls has become an open secret in the state, the election investment has reportedly skyrocketed in the constituency where the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and TRS's Gellu Srinivas are in a close contest.

The Congress party on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission cancel the Huzurabad bypoll, accusing “the TRS and BJP of resorting to brazen power abuse and obstruction of a free and fair election.”

“Instead of conducting elections, the ECI should auction MLA and MP seats, as only the super rich with money bags can win the polls nowadays,” AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan said while charging TRS, BJP leaders of “making a mockery of the electoral system, democratic practices.”

The bypolls for the assembly constituency in north Telangana, necessitated by Eatala's resignation and exit from TRS in June, would take place on Saturday and the results will be declared on Tuesday.

“Huzurabad bypoll could have become the most expensive election in the history of Indian democracy as both TRS and BJP are splurging money earned through corruption. As the campaigning ended on Wednesday, TRS and BJP leaders distributed envelopes containing Rs 6,000 to 10,000 to voters. Alcohol is also flowing freely to unduly influence male voters,” Dasoju said while charging the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer of inaction.