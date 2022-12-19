Violence mar Kerala's world cup celebrations; Mention for Kerala in Argentina's twitter

While the celebrations over Argentina's victory in the FIFA World Cup led to incidents of violence in many parts of the state on Sunday night , the state's football fever again got international attention with a mention about the state in an official page of the world campion.

A tweet in official twitter page of the Argentine national team, Selección Argentina, had thanked Kerala. "Thank you Bangladesh. Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!," (sic) said the tweet. Many had reacted by sharing the videos and pictures of the celebrations in Kerala.

Huge cutouts of football players had been a common sight in Kerala ever since the football fever began. Even FIFA had shared a widely circulated picture of legendary football players, including Lionel Messi, on a river bank in North Kerala.

Meanwhile, some police personnel also came under attack at a couple of places as the celebrations crossed the limits.

At Palliyanmoola in Kannur district, fans of Argentina and France entered into a clash in which three suffered hacks. One person, identified as Anurag, suffered multiple hacks. Five persons were held in this connection.

A police officer was attacked by a gang at Thalasserry in the district after he tried to stop some youths who were over-speeding in two wheelers to celebrate Argentina's victory.

At Kochi city, a police official was attacked by a gang that was celebrating Argentina's victory late into the night. While the police asked the fans to disperse, a few of them dragged a police official. A video footage of the incident went viral.

In the coastal area of Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram a police party was attacked by a gang that was consuming liquor in public to celebrate Argentina's victory.

A couple of restaurants in Thrissur district were supplying biryani and other food items free to customers on Monday to celebrate Argentina's victory.