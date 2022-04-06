Viral video of conductors issuing tickets to passengers atop bus in Kerala leads to action

Licences of four private bus staff at Palakkad district in Kerala were suspended after video footage of passengers travelling on top of buses and conductors issuing tickets to then went viral.

The incident took place on April 3. Those returning after a festival at Nenmara in the district travelled on top of buses owing to heavy rush. Conductors climbed the top of the moving bus and issued tickets to them.

Video of this went viral on social media and subsequently, state transport authorities decided to cancel conductor and driver licences of four for flouting safety norms.

