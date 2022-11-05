Viral video of youngsters taking bath while riding bike prompts police action

Two youngsters, who were seen in a viral video, taking bath while riding on a bike were taken into custody by the police for violating various traffic laws.
Bharanikkavu residents Ajmal and Badhusha were seen in the video riding a bike in the rain leathered in soap.
After the video went viral, police charged them for engaging in dangerous driving on the road and fined them Rs 5,000. "We registered a case and fined them," police said.
The youths told the police that they were coming back from a sports event and attempted bathing while riding for fun as it was raining. The incident happened at Bharanikkavu junction on November 1.
