Visakhapatnam: Another industrial mishap, this time in the Vizag Steel Plant

A fire broke out in the Vizag steel plant at Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning in the turbine area of a power plant.

However, no casualties were reported and steel production has not been affected. Damage is being assessed after the fire was brought under control, officials said.

“The fire, reported at 04.45 AM, was due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of Power Plant 2. Fire was brought under control immediately by the CISF fire services. Measures are on to bring the PP-2 back to function at the earliest,” officials of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of the steel PSU, said.

Visakhapatnam, known popularly as Vizag, on the East Coast is the largest city in Andhra Pradesh and is heavily industrialised with steel plants, shipyards, refineries, several pharma, and other manufacturing units.

Locals are rattled by a series of industrial mishaps that have occurred this year, beginning with the 7 May styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers unit at Gopalapatnam that killed 15 locals.

On 1 August, 11 workers were killed in the collapse of a massive rail mounted crane at the Hindustan Shipyard.

On 30 June, Benzimidazole leak in Sainor Life Sciences pharma unit in Parawada caused the death of two employees. A huge blast and fire on 13 July night in Visakha Solvents Limited, Jawaharlal Nehru pharma city at Parawada near Vizag killed one operator and severely injured a chemist.