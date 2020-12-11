'Visit at your own risk': TTD allows senior citizens, pregnant women for Tirumala darshan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to allow people aged over 65 years, those with comorbidities, children below 10 years, and pregnant women for the Tirumala temple visit.

Temple authorities, however, cautioned that such devotees coming for the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara would be at their own risk, as no special queue line arrangements have been made for them.

"They have to duly keep in view the Covid-19 norms prescribed by the central government," TTD says.

The decision comes at a time when the government officials and health experts are warning the public, institutions on the possibility of a Covid-19 second wave in the country.

Even after the temple reopened in June following the unlock guidelines, people of above few categories were, till now, barred from the temple visit, considering their higher vulnerability to the present pandemic.

Temple officials say that their decision was compelled by the public demand.

“Since June, we have been receiving a huge number of emails, and other forms of appeals from devotees to allow them to fulfil long-pending vows like tonsuring and rituals like ear piercing, annaprasana of infants and also celebrate shashtipurti etc anniversary events at the abode of Lord Venkateswara,” officials said.

“As such requests are based on their deep sentiments, traditions and practices followed by the devotees, we have decided to resume the Srivari darshan for above category of devotees henceforth but within the framework of Covid-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities,” TTD said in a statement on Friday.

“(But) these devotees have avail darshan in the general queue lines as no special arrangements are made,” officials said.