Visit districts to review projects: Stalin tells govt secretaries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asked government secretaries to visit at least two districts in a month to review projects implemented by their respective departments and interact with people to know the “real status.”

Stalin made the remarks at a meeting to review the progress of priority schemes at the Secretariat here. He also said that it was found during his field visits to districts that people want the government to more careful in implementing schemes and to ensure that they reach the intended beneficiaries.

“Such review meetings serve as a foundation for the success of schemes and overall development of the state. As far as the government secretaries are concerned, you shouldn’t stop by reviewing the work of your department staff. Make field visits to at least two districts in a month, meet people, and find out the truth,” he told officials at the review meeting.

He also said the intention behind review meetings is to ensure that the vigour that is shown at the beginning of the implementation of a programmee should be continued till the end. He also asked them to complete the pending works as early as possible.