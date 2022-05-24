Vismaya dowry death case: Husband Kiran Kumar jailed for 10 years, victim's parents get compensation

S Kiran Kumar, who was found guilty of dowry death of his wife Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who hanged herself at her marital home in June last year, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for various offences. A total fine of Rs 12.55 lakh was also imposed on Kumar.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under 304-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for dowry death, six years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 2 lakh for abetment of suicide under Section 306, two years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 for harassment of woman for dowry under Section 498A, six years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 lakh under Section 3 of Dowry Prohibition Act for taking dowry and one year of imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Section 4 for demanding dowry.

Since the sentence for various offences could be undergone concurrently, the total jail term will be 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court directed that Rs 2.5 lakh from the fine be given to Vismaya's parents as compensation.

Father arrives in gifted car

Vismaya's father Thrivikraman Nair reached the court in a luxury car worth over Rs 10 lakh that he gifted to his daughter on her marriage. Nair had also given one-acre land and gold ornaments weighing over 100 sovereign to Vismaya. Kumar was accused of torturing Vismaya, demanding more dowry as well as a costlier vehicle.

An emotional Nair told reporters that his daughter loved the car and he believes her soul is there with him in the vehicle.

While Nair said that the verdict was quite satisfactory, Vismaya's mother Sajitha said that she expected at least a life-term. Nair said that he would continue the legal fight to ensure Kumar's parents also get punished as it was his father who initally demanded dowry and they were also privy to the severe torture that Vismaya was suffering at Kumar's house.

Special public prosecutor G Mohanraj said that the verdict was satisfactory as it sent a strong message to the society against dowry.

The prosecution demanded the maximum punishment citing that the incident could be considered as a murder and the offence assumed more seriousness as Kumar was a government employee - an assistant motor vehicles inspector.

The government had already removed him from service.

Kumar sought relief citing his parent's ill health and his young age.

Digital evidences like audio and text messages sent by Vismaya to her parents and friends became crucial evidence in the case.