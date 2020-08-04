Visually challenged youth from Kerala clears civil services exam

A visually challenged youth from Kerala was among those who cleared the civil service examination.

Gokul S, who secured rank 804, is fully blind by birth. He is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharing his joy with a section of media, Gokul said that the confidence given by his parents mainly helped him achieve this.

Gokul, who cleared the civil services in the first attempt, said that since the preliminary examinations took place soon after his PG exams, he could not focus much on preparations, even as he had been preparing for civil services earlier onward.

Gokul said that his first choice was IAS and second IFS and he may think about a second attempt if he did not get the desired allotment.

About ten Malayalis were reported to be among the first 100 rank holders, including the fifth rank holder Jeydev C S.