Visually challenged youth from Kerala clears UPSC

Visually challenged youth from Kerala clears civil services exam

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 20:31 ist
Gokul said that the confidence given by his parents mainly helped him achieve this.

A visually challenged youth from Kerala was among those who cleared the civil service examination.

Gokul S, who secured rank 804, is fully blind by birth. He is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharing his joy with a section of media, Gokul said that the confidence given by his parents mainly helped him achieve this.

Gokul, who cleared the civil services in the first attempt, said that since the preliminary examinations took place soon after his PG exams, he could not focus much on preparations, even as he had been preparing for civil services earlier onward.

Gokul said that his first choice was IAS and second IFS and he may think about a second attempt if he did not get the desired allotment.

About ten Malayalis were reported to be among the first 100 rank holders, including the fifth rank holder Jeydev C S.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
UPSC
civil services

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 