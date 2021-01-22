Visuals of flaming cloth thrown at elephant go viral

Shocking visual of a group of men throwing a flaming cloth on a 40-year-old elephant in Masinagudi in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) emerged on Friday, three days after the tusker died following burn injuries sustained a few months back.

The visual shows the elephant running to safety after the flaming cloth was thrown on it. Two persons who were responsible for the act were taken into custody, while the third person is on the run. While Mavanallah and Raymond Dean have been arrested, Ricky Rayan is yet to be picked up.

The elephant, which had died on January 19 while it was being taken to Theppakadu camp for treatment, had burn injuries on its neck.

“Regarding the injured Male Elephant in Masinagudi area which died on 19.01.21 while in the process of rescue and rehabilitation, we made intelligence gathering and investigation and got a proof video about causing fire injury to the elephant,” the Deputy Director of MTR said in a statement.

He also refuted reports that burning tyres were thrown on the elephant. “Actually it is the cloth which was torched for chasing the elephant and at the end thrown away on him. This was confessed by the accused persons also,” he added.