VIT cancels engineering entrance exam due to Covid-19

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced cancellation of entrance examinations for admission to various engineering programmes offered in its Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal campuses, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. The admissions will now be based on the 12th standard marks scored by students.

The prestigious institution has four campuses in the country – Vellore and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. It conducts VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) every year for admitting students into various engineering courses.

“Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 / Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/ Biology,” the institute said in a statement.

VIT added that those scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage and said students can apply on www.vit.ac.in

“Applicants are requested to kindly update their VITEEE applications at the earliest. In case the results of the Board Examination taken are not declared, they may upload the marks as soon as the results are available,” the statement said.

Students can also contact 1800-102-0536, send an email to ugadmission@vit.ac.in or contact on (0) 9566656755 through WhatsApp.